Self Knowledge And Harmony With Yoga

There's no other discipline more helpful in achieving knowledge of internal-self, and harmony with the world. Bioenergy knowledge of processes of body and head healing cannot be finished without analyzing Yoga.

Fundamental Hatha Yoga is a complex and practical method of developing a healthier body, mind and psyche. Pranayama is the teaching of proper breathing. By analyzing Hatha-Yoga exercises, and poses, and Pranayama exercises, we learn massage the internal organs, how to breathe properly, meditate, be focused, relaxed, increase life energy, keep the body healthy and flexible, and accelerate removal.

You can find three kinds of exercises: "Asanas" (or poses), dynamic, and respiration. The Asanas are poses that affect systems and energetic centres of the body. Asana that is certain influences unique nerve centers. With the system of asanas that are complicated we positively affect the endocrine system, help organ and every cell . We recommend that you to perform the system of poses remembering that any illness is a dysfunction of activity that is normal.

Yogis' asanas help keep elasticity and freedom of physical bodies. When people perform regular work, or do chores, joints move with little width. And if they blow off exercises or sports, they are able to lose the flexibility, elasticity, and mobility of the back, joints, tendons, and muscles. By the time the "working angle" of joints falls, people cannot perform heavy inclinations, situps, or broad turns of the body. This immobility can lead to illnesses like bursitis and arthritis. Folks can add exercises for their joint and tendons, to prevent losing flexibility.

Daily, and for life, you need to do rotational motions of the head, arms, legs, and body; bending the body to the sides, and forward, and extensions of the back; additionally situps and pushups with maximum amplitude of moving in order to maintain freedom of the whole body. Attempt to work all joints as well as the spinal column. Replicate every exercise (with every group of joints) 6-10 times. Begin exercising by warming up. Begin each exercise with little width and go to your own extreme "working angle" slowly to prevent an injury.

Dynamic Yoga exercises help hasten removing toxins in the body. Every system of the body is affected with toxins. Among the reasons for having illnesses is the existence of toxins in the body. Nowadays, individuals are exposed to compounds, pesticides, additives in food, and anesthetics in greater concentrations (sources of toxins) than at another time ever.

People's organisms must fight with persistent invasion because processes to removal toxins are complicated and take more hours in relation to the assimilation and the absorption of nutrients. Toxins and substances penetrate membranes and collect in intercellular space. Toxins enter lymphatic and blood vessels, where toxins are carried by veinous blood to the organs of removal. This transit of toxins through an incredible number of cells is not easy to finish without activity of vibrated cells, muscular contractions, exertions that occur during running, walking, and jumping.

During development nature didn't find more effective means to clean up intercellular space and cells than the use of those forces of forces and muscular contractions of due to the body moves that are jerking. When muscles contract, millions of cells compress veins, accelerate a flow of venous blood and supply nerve impulses that help blood to remove toxins. We can find after waking up how their bodies extend. When the body stretches, muscles are contracted. The body needs after waking up each day extending,. During the slumber, heart muscles help transfer venous blood with wastes and toxins; nevertheless, this help is not enough to remove toxins. The weakening of the body is due not to effects of illness, but to the transgression of the entire metabolism, as a result of the accumulation of toxins. Removal of toxins from cells and intercellular spaces is a process requiring constant vibration of cells and occurs during exercising or going which supplies contractions of muscles. When individuals do not exercise or move economically (extending, aerobics, running, walking, and dancing), their bodies gradually decline.

Each morning, the best method to help the body to hasten the removal of the toxins is doing the following exercise. People can perform this exercise if they cannot run, or walk. You can do it while you take a shower. Pull on the heels up off the floor a half an inch, and put them back down aggressively but not painfully. Repeat this movement 30 times, then rest for 5 -10 seconds. Repeat 30 times more. At the same time, bend your hands like a ball was held by you, and you're able to bend arms keeping forearms parallel to the floor surface. When putting the heels up, shove your wrists then pull them back. You are able to take action with another period. You can do this exercise a few more times during the day. Those who stand or sit for long periods of time will take advantage of doing this exercise; it prevents thrombosis (blood clotting) and heart issues.

Healthy function of the body is not impossible when the intake and removal of products of activity and digestion of the cells of the body are balanced. Toxins appear in the organisms as a consequence of tension and tension. When a young individual has the energy enough to detoxify the organism (kidneys, intestines, skin, and lungs), the opportunities for imbalance little. But between 30 -35 years of age the body, maybe trained by specific exercises, lacks the energy. Besides help in the toxin removal, dynamic Yoga exercises also help to build a body that is powerful and beautiful.

Breathing Yoga exercises help increase life energy - "prana". Folks often think that they will breathe correctly. But occasionally people don't breathe correctly due to their whole life. Nevertheless, right respiration is the key to gain vitality and energy. Appropriate breathing supplies oxygen to muscles, organs, and tissues, and influences all bodily processes including digestion and brain activity; in addition it removes toxins and wastes. Yogis developed their teachings about appropriate breathing about six thousand years past. Some of historical techniques can help people to preserve health.

When you awaken after stretching your body, you relax your muscles and can lie down on your back. Then inhale deeply while pushing the chest out. Following this attempt to pull the diaphragm down while exhaling and the diaphragm will massage the intestines, kidneys, liver, spleen, and pancreas. At the same time the gut applies pressure on the intestinal cavity. These movements can be repeated many times by you to find out how to move the diaphragm up and down. This exercise helps increases process and massage internal organs. This pressure will help squeeze wastes and toxins .

Here is another exercise. Inhale while lying on the push out the stomach which moves the diaphragm. Delay your respiration -5 seconds, and start to exhale atmosphere in small portions, and pulling it through lips that are tightly shut. This exercise internally massages all organs. The massage that is same happens at minutes of laughter. Laughter was considered significant for well-being since ancient times. Physiologically organs of the abdominal cavity's massage increases the flow of blood to the heart. The contractions help in relieve heart problems. The heart cavity is in exactly the same space as the diaphragm and the lungs. The diaphragm, owing to its sensitivity to emotions goes closer to one's heart and decreases the heart space. The brain regulates volumes of blood. If the quantity is essential to keep life, the rhythms and intensity of heart nerve impulses need to increase. The increase of the heart beat happens with every move of the diaphragm which reduces the space in one's heart cavity. These states may even cause heart attack. If you feel an accelerated pulse speed, inhale and push out the belly for 2 -3 seconds. This provides more space to and one's heart cavity (duplicate for 3-4 times).

Breathing exercises help develop elasticity of the diaphragm, which massages internal organs, increases the volume of the heart cavity, and reduces likelihood of developing of heart difficulties. We will learn how to load ourselves with bio-energy using yoga exercises.

States for Yoga Exercises

1. Perform Yoga introduces in the morning or in the evening before eating on an

empty belly.

2. The room must have fresh air.

3. No smoking allowed in the room.

4. No discussing before Yoga exercises in the room.

5. It's better to do Yoga.

6. Do exercises on the floor or on a rug that is solid.

7. Wear relaxed and stretchy clothing.

Lower Respiration Expiration - all internal organs draw in. Stop on expiration - 1 - 2 seconds.

Heavy breath - push the stomach out (slowly, gently, as if drinking the atmosphere).

Begin breathing with this technique putting hands on the belly. This breathing exercise is perfect to prevent asthma. Lower breathing of the diaphragm massages internal organs.